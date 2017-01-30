Ajax launches anti-racism campaign

Ajax wants to be like Toronto.

Following the success of last year’s Toronto For All campaign that addressed issues of racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia by encouraging more conversations, the city of Ajax launched a similar initiative on Monday.

Ajax For All is a proactive measure to emphasize the importance of being a diverse and open community, said Mayor Steve Parish.

“When we go down the other route, we do ourselves a disservice and we hurt a lot of people,” he said.

The campaign will feature posters depicting Ajax residents of various racial, cultural, ethnic and religious backgrounds and encouraging people to see beyond stereotypes and biases. People are also encouraged to participate in constructive discussions through the city’s social media platforms.

The campaign comes at a time when discussions on racism and Islamophobia are heightened, following Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries and an attack that targeted an Islamic centre in Quebec.