Man dead after shooting near Regent Park

A man in his 20s died after he was shot near Regent Park, on Monday night.

Police got a call around 9:24 p.m. that gunshots were heard around Gerrard St. E. and Sumach St. Shortly after, police received reports of a woman’s screams in the area.

Police arrived to the scene to find that the young man had been shot. He was not breathing or conscious.

Paramedics transported the man in critical and life-threatening condition to a local trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.