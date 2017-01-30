One dead in shooting near Toronto college; weapon recovered
George Brown College's St. James campus was placed under hold and secure and the school was asking students to remain inside.
TORONTO — Police say one person is dead following a shooting near a college in downtown Toronto.
They say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a person was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
But they say it is not an active shooting situation and a weapon was recovered.
Police say George Street between Adelaide Street and Richmond Street was closed while they investigate.
