Pop-up store in a car aims to raise awareness of homelessness

A white station wagon is an impractical choice for a retail store, even if the bulk of your product is toques. It would be cold and cramped and parking in the wrong place might get you a ticket, or towed.

Now imagine living in it.

Shocking passersby, or finding a way to get them to slow down and focus on the struggles facing people who are homeless is the point behind a cluster of pop-ups being set up across Toronto and run by Raising the Roof, a national charity dedicated to finding long-term solutions to homelessness.

“People get used to things and then ignore it,” said Stephen Gaetz, board president and the director of the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness, speaking about the visible poverty we all pass every day on the street. “You know it is there, but you become immunized, what is great is to think of creative ways to draw attention to it.”

The first shop was a car, parked on Queen St. E. on Saturday and was the first of three being set up as part of Raising the Roof’s annual toque sale. There will be two more shops opened this week, offering toques and socks for $10, and pompom toques and baseball hats for $20.

This is the 20th year of the campaign and they have raised about $7.7 million through the sale of almost 900,000 toques, in partnership with more than 200 community agencies across Canada.

The car was picked because it is one of the places somebody without a home or access to shelter might be forced to spend most of their time trying to keep sheltered, comfortable or warm.

Raising the Roof asked that the precise details of the shops — or what exactly they are selling the toques out of — be kept under wraps, as catching people off guard is part of their goal.

Toronto is facing what is widely acknowledged as a housing crisis, with a strained shelter system operating at close to capacity and massive repair backlog at Toronto Community Housing, not to mention a waiting list for units topping 180,000.

“For Toronto we have a lot of good community services and support, but we are not really making significant progress yet,” on addressing broader housing and homelessness issues,” said Gaetz.

However, Gaetz said he is optimistic because of the push happening at all levels of government to end homelessness and improve access to affordable housing.

What we need as a society is “a dramatic shift away from understanding homelessness as providing emergency supports,” such as shelters, which are costly and short-term solutions, he said.

The government is set to release a National Housing Strategy, a plan guided by feedback from more than 7,000 Canadians involved in all areas of housing and homelessness supports.

The National Housing Collaborative, a coalition of non-profit and private housing associations and charitable foundations, has proposed what they see as four key policy solutions; a federally led pan-Canadian initiative to end homelessness in 10 years, a national housing benefit, the creation of financial initiatives to boost the supply of market and non-market rental housing and a renewed commitment to improve and expand social housing.