For Syrian families in Canada, a doctor can be hard to find

Government-sponsored Syrian newcomers are struggling to find family doctors who meet their needs, advocates say.

Many aren’t being connected to “continuous and comprehensive” primary care after leaving temporary housing, said Dr. Paul Caulford, primary care lead at the Canadian Centre for Refugee & Immigrant HealthCare in Scarborough.

The federal government pays resettlement agencies to house Syrians temporarily and help them adjust to Canadian life. That includes connecting them with permanent housing, education and healthcare.

But the transition from hotels or shelters to permanent housing is proving “a point of risk on the journey,” Caulford said.

He described two problems.

First, a shortage of Arabic-speaking family doctors, especially female ones, in some areas. Second, the newcomers often have intense medical needs — psychological trauma, untreated chronic conditions, vaccinations and check-ups that have been neglected for years – but little understanding of the health system.

Take the Edlibi family: father Zuhair, mother Mervat, daughters Maram, 23, and Reem, 22, and the youngest, Mohamad Nour, 8.

They arrived in Toronto on Dec. 4 and stayed at a reception centre until Dec. 24, when an acquaintance helped them find a Mississauga townhouse.

A few days later, a caseworker came to check on them. She brought them an air mattress and promised to help them find a family doctor.

She answers their calls and emails, Zuhair said through an interpreter, but there’s been no progress. They’ve tried to go looking for a doctor on their own and with help from a friend, but haven’t had any success yet.

And, they desperately need one.

Maram has severe insomnia and fainting spells due to unstable blood pressure. Reem needs her eyes checked. Mervat has been putting off routine care for years.

Worst of all is Zuhair, who was being treated for gastrointestinal cancer when the family fled from Syria to Turkey in 2014.

He had chemotherapy and surgery that removed most of his stomach. But he’s afraid the cancer could come back, and needs a doctor to help him manage ongoing health issues.

For now the family’s relying on walk-in clinics and the emergency room.

Mario Calla, executive director at COSTI, which is responsible for resettlement in the GTA, said an internal survey found 97 per cent of Syrians newcomers who have transitioned to permanent housing have a family doctor. But that number only includes people who resettled before Sept. 2016.

Since Nov. 21 alone, 160 more have arrived, as part of a bit of a rush to meet the federal government's target of 25,000 by the end of 2016. Of those, about 100 are still living in hotels, according to COSTI.

Providing every Syrian newcomer with good primary care is “quite doable” said Dr. Meb Rashid, director of the Crossroads refugee health program based at Women’s College Hospital.

“We have tremendous capacity. The issue is of coordinating that capacity,” he said.

Dr. Caulford suggested implementing a “healthcare navigator”: someone to follow up with families and help them find their way through the system.

Meanwhile, the Edlibis are still going without – although they didn’t have a negative word to say about it.

“Canada has given us more than we deserve,” Zuhair said.

The Interim Federal Health Program covers refugees’ immediate health needs. Those looking for a doctor can call the Refugee Health Line at 1-866-286-4770 and ask for an Arabic interpreter. After they’re registered with OHIP, they can find a family doctor through HealthCare Connect at 1-800-445-1822.