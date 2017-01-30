Torontonians worried about effects of Trump's travel ban

Amid the chaos unleashed by President Trump’s new travel ban, Bayan Khatib is worried she may not be able to see her family any time soon.

As a Syrian-Canadian, she should be able to travel in and out of the United States without an issue. Canadian officials announced late Saturday night they had confirmation from U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn the ban doesn’t apply to Canadians with dual citizenship.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen reiterated Sunday in a press conference that Canadian dual citizens and permanent residents are not affected by the Trump’s travel ban. However, he encouraged people to travel on their Canadian passports. He also said Canada would offer temporary residence permits to people left out by these changes.

But hearing about migrants, refugees and people with valid visas and green cards detained at airports or denied entry to the U.S. has left Khatib anxious about making any more trips south of the border.

“This is very shocking and blatant racism,” she said of the Trump’s 90-day travel ban aimed at people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya. “I never thought things would get this ugly in the western free world.”

On the other side of the border there’s equal confusion. Toronto resident and Iranian-Canadian Newsha Ghaeli is currently conducting research at MIT, and decided to postpone her visit to see family in Canada next month.

“The way I understand it it’s the discretion of border services whether you go through or not,” she told Metro Sunday as she participated in a demonstration against the ban in Boston. “I don’t want to take chances. It puts us under a lot of anxiety.”

Osman Ali, director of the Somali Canadian Association of Etobicoke, said the ban has hit hundreds of refugees who were ready to fly into the U.S. hard.

“Who’s going to help them? They checked out of refugee camps and now they’re stranded,” he said.

Although Khatib is grateful for the Canadian government’s support, she remains concerned the American sentiment may spill over and reach north.

“I hope we’re safe for the next three years, but there’s this Trump ideology that’s growing in Canada,” she said. “I’m scared of what’s going to happen after this administration.”

Peaceful protest



- Hundreds of people are planning a peaceful protest at the US Consulate in Toronto Monday morning in support of refugees and Muslims.

