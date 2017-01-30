Trump protest closes U.S. consulate in Toronto

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto this morning for a demonstration in response to the immigration policies U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protesters began lining the sidewalk around 8 a.m., but quickly spread into the street.

Many of them sat in the southbound lanes of University Avenue, where they chanted, “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” as police officers looked on.

“Sympathies and condolences with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Quebec. We want to be a sanctuary city,” one of the organizers said as the crowd cheered.

Wearing a Libyan flag as a cape, Ahmad Gaied of the Ontario Federation of Labour, also got a rousing cheer when he told the crowd, “No one is illegal.”

The demonstrators came to the consulate following to a social media callout over the weekend, which was spurred by Trump’s order to ban travel to the U.S. from seven predominately Muslim nations.

In response, the consulate said Sunday that it would suspend most services, including visa and citizen services, for the day.

“Local police will provide uniformed police to monitor the event,” the consulate said in a statement published on its website.