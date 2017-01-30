Voices from Toronto's U.S. Consulate: Protesters stand behind Muslims, refugees

Hundreds of people braved the bitter cold to gather in front of the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto Monday morning for a peaceful protest in support of Muslims and refugees.

The demonstration was organized in response to President Trump’s travel ban, before the shooting at the mosque in Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood.

In the aftermath of the massacre, the protest turned into a vigil. The crowd held a moment of silence for the victims.

The Consulate temporarily suspended services for the day in response to the protest.

Metro talked to a few voices in the crowd about why they showed up:

Mariam Nouser

Twenty-one-year old Nouser hails from Mississauga but her father is Egyptian, and she said Islamophobia is something she’s personally experienced.

“I feel it’s time for us to come together, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, all races,” she said.

“The people, united, will never be defeated.”

Leslie Fritz

Fritz said she came to the protest because “if we don’t stand up and fight back, and resist what’s going on in our world today than we’re as guilty as the people perpetrating this."

Toronto is an “incredible” multicultural community, she added, but we “can’t let” what’s happening in the U.S. happen here.

“We need to stop fascism in its tracks,” she said, “I can’t believe I’m talking about fascism.”

Jeff Cheng and Dave Cerenzia

Cheng and Cerenzia, both 24, work at a local non-profit called Romero House that provides services for refugees.

“We get to work with a lot of people that are coming to Canada and it’s just kind of baffling that the States is going down the road it’s going,” said Cheng.

“We work with people who 99 per cent of them never wanted to leave their country,” added Cerenzia.

Cheng would like to see Premier Justin Trudeau take a stronger stand against President Trump, particularly his new travel ban.

“We’ve got to start drawing some lines,” he said.

Gillian Kranias

Kranias sent an email to her boss Monday morning that she would be about an hour late to work because she was going to the protest.

“I came out partly in condolences and mourning, and partly in resistance in solidarity,” she said.

“They’re keeping us in pretty good sprits but I was pretty devastated this morning” she added.

Sunday’s shooting at the Quebec City mosque reminded her of 1989’s Montreal Massacre, where 14 women were killed at an engineering school just for being female.

“The hate and violence against a group of people who are part of the community,” she explained, “it’s very frightening.”

Ossob Hassan and Mercedes Sharpe

Sharpe, 25, said she was there “just to stand up against the blatant racism, Islamaphobia and xenophobia” in the U.S. and to “try to make sure that folks here, refugees, migrants and the undocumented are welcome.”

Hassan said her own family members are refugees from Somalia.

“I recognize how fragile tolerance is, especially when you see what happened in Quebec. Tolerance is something you have to fight for,” she said.

The twenty-four-year-old also wants Toronto to be a sanctuary city “on paper but also in practice.”

For her that means doing things like closing Etobicoke’s Toronto Immigration Holding Centre and making sure all migrants can access healthcare, regardless of their status.

“It means their status doesn’t restrict them from being Canadians,” Hassan added.

Beth Bowers

Bowers said her sign pretty much summed up why she was there.