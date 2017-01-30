Wynne visits mosque in wake of 'cowardly act of terror' in Quebec

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is visiting a mosque to meet with members of Toronto's Muslim community in the aftermath of a deadly attack in Quebec City.

Wynne says the shooting that left six people dead and 19 people injured is very upsetting.

She says she is "very disturbed by this cowardly act of terror."

Wynne spoke to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard today to say Ontario's hearts and thoughts are with the people of Quebec City and Muslims across the country.

She says "no one should ever have to fear worshipping their god in Canada."

Wynne is set to address the congregation at the Muslim Association of Canada Masjid Toronto following prayers this afternoon.