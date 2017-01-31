Canada pressured to accept refugees from America

Toronto advocates are adding their voices to mounting calls for Canada to start accepting American refugees in the wake of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

“Maybe the U.S. is no longer a safe country,” said Mary Keyork, a Toronto immigration lawyer. “A developed nation is saying all these Muslim people from these Muslim countries are bad people, and they don’t deserve to come here. That’s just wrong and it creates fear and violence.”

Refugee advocates are pressuring the federal government to rescind the Safe Third Country Agreement, which prevents Canada from giving refugee status to Americans seeking asylum.

No One is Illegal, a Toronto group that advocates for immigrants and refugees, has started a petition calling for the agreement to be scrapped. Nearly 30,000 people have signed.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has included scrapping the agreement in a list of demands being circulated to MPs.

Even before Trump’s executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Keyork said individuals “were being questioned and red-flagged.”

“Now, it’s become a complete violation of their rights,” she added. “That travel ban left me mortified, deeply hurt and scared.”

The Canadian government has extended an offer of temporary residence permits for people who were stranded here when Trump’s order came down Saturday. But, nothing has been said about how people looking to relocate here permanently will be handled.

Jenny Kwan, the NDP’s immigration critic, has called for the House of Commons to have an emergency debate today on the travel ban.