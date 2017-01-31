List of some terrorism cases in Canada

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau branded the Quebec mosque massacre as a terrorist attack, although the accused in the rampage is only facing murder charges. Here are some recent high-profile cases involving terrorism-related offences:

Hiva Alizadeh: The Ottawa resident, who wanted to form a terrorist group dedicated to violent jihad in Canada, pleaded guilty to explosives possession with the intent to cause harm as part of a terrorist conspiracy in 2014. He was sentenced to 24 years.

Misbahuddin Ahmed: The married father of three young children in Ottawa was convicted in 2014 of conspiracy to facilitate terrorist activity and participation in the activities of a terrorist group. He was sentenced to 12 years.

John Nuttall and Amanda Korody: In June 2015, the couple was found guilty of terrorism charges for planting what they thought were explosives at the B.C. legislature on Canada Day in 2013. The guilty verdicts were later quashed.

Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser: The two men were convicted in 2015 for a plot to blow up a Via Rail train travelling between New York and Toronto. They were sentenced to life with no chance of parole until 2023.

Toronto 18: This group of men and youths from the city and surrounding area were arrested in 2006 and accused of plotting to bomb targets such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, CSIS headquarters and a military base. Eleven were convicted of terrorist offences and jailed for varying lengths of time.

Mohamed Hersi: The Toronto resident was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in July 2014 for trying to travel overseas to join a Somali-based terrorist group.

Momin Khawaja: The Ottawa software engineer, the first person charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, was convicted in 2009 for his role in a plot to plant fertilizer bombs in the United Kingdom. Khawaja was jailed for life.

Aaron Driver: The 24-year-old was arrested in Winnipeg in June 2015 and held on a peace bond amid fears he would be involved in terrorist activities. He was released in February 2016 and RCMP shot him dead in August 2016 in Strathroy, Ont.

Manitoba Youth: The 16-year-old was charged in 2015 with posting pro-terrorism comments on social media. He pleaded guilty in 2016 to counselling the commission of an indictable offence for the benefit of a terrorist group. He was given a conditional sentence and probation.