North American stock indexes down, Canadian dollar up, oil higher

TORONTO — North American stock markets took a step back in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.29 points at 15,352.83 after nearly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 133.03 points at 19,838.10. The S&P 500 dropped 8.88 points at 2,272.02 and the Nasdaq composite lost 24.13 points at 5,589.58.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.76 cents US, up 0.54 of a U.S. cent from Monday.

The March crude oil contract gained 76 cents at US$53.39 per barrel and March natural gas contracts fell nine cents at US$3.15 per mmBtu.