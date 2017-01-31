North American stock indexes down, Canadian dollar up, oil higher
TORONTO — North American stock markets took a step back in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.29 points at 15,352.83 after nearly two hours of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 133.03 points at 19,838.10. The S&P 500 dropped 8.88 points at 2,272.02 and the Nasdaq composite lost 24.13 points at 5,589.58.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.76 cents US, up 0.54 of a U.S. cent from Monday.
The March crude oil contract gained 76 cents at US$53.39 per barrel and March natural gas contracts fell nine cents at US$3.15 per mmBtu.
The April gold contract gained $18.40 at US$1,214.40 an ounce and March copper contracts added four cents at $2.70 a pound.
