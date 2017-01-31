Ontario footing the bill for juror counselling

TORONTO — Ontario is introducing a support program for jurors who feel they need counselling after sitting on a trial or coroner's inquest.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says that while being a juror can be a rewarding and positive experience, some trials can be traumatic.

Under the new program, jurors can get counselling in person, over the phone, by teleconference or over email.

Jurors can call a hotline at 1-844-JUROR-ON after their service is finished or make a request for support from the presiding judge or coroner while a case is ongoing.

Four one-hour counselling sessions will initially be offered, but if the juror feels they need more, they can get up to four more free sessions.