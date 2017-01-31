OPG to boost executive salaries by $6-8M; Metrolinx proposes $100K boost for CEO

TORONTO — Ontario Power Generation says salaries for its executives are expected to rise by up to $8 million in the next few years as the provincial government lifts a public-sector wage freeze.

Meanwhile, transit agency Metrolinx is proposing to boost its CEO's pay by up to $118,000, which would see him earn a maximum of $479,500.

All broader public sector agencies are being tasked with posting their proposals for new executive compensation packages under guidelines that came into force in September.

The government sent colleges back to the drawing board after concerns were raised about the salary comparators that they were using for proposals that would boost presidents' salaries by up to 50 per cent.

OPG landed on a maximum salary of $3.8 million for its CEO — who currently earns $1.5 million — though it says it is setting the target significantly lower.

Spokesman Neal Kelly says the CEO's salary will actually remain unchanged for three years, but the other approximately 80 executives will now be eligible for merit pay, and when the new program is fully implemented in 2019, that's expected to cost an extra $6 million to $8 million annually.

Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says the agency's human resources committee will make a recommendation to the board of directors on where, within the $375,300 to $479,500 range, the president's salary should fall once the public consultation is over.

Public sector agencies are required to post their executive compensation proposals publicly for 30 days of comment. Metrolinx's proposal is only available on its website by going to the "reports and public information" section within the "publications" section within the "about us" section.

OPG's public comment period is over, but Kelly said while it was active the proposal was posted on the homepage. It received four public comments.