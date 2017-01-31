Toronto's Car2go getting bigger cars, but the little ones will still be available

Vehicle sharing service Car2go is rolling out a bigger fleet, with more room for Toronto users to stuff in Ikea furniture, kids and dogs.

The company will be adding two Mercedes-Benz models: The CLA — a four-door coupe — and the GLA — a four-door urban SUV. Users can expect to see about 100 of the bigger cars on the streets by the end of next month, said company spokeswoman Blaire Kniffin.

The goal, she said, is to attract new members, like young families, who are looking for more than the company’s familiar two-seater Smart Cars.

“They really have been needing that back space, they really have been needing that extra cargo,” she said about customers. “It’s been a barrier for them.”

The Smart Cars will still be available for those that enjoy driving, and parking, a smaller vehicle, she added.