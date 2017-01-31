Why some Toronto millennials are ditching Uber because of Trump

Faced with a “feedback” box to complete when deleting her Uber account, Laura Ball didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

“Any type of support or legitimizing of Trump and his tactics, essentially for me is, I think I used the word, abhorrent,” she told Metro.

The 25-year-old Torontonian is lending her voice to a growing chorus dumping the ride-hailing app and rallying around the “deleteUber” hashtag.

Ball had been a loyal user for more than two years — catching rides a few times a week as a cheaper and more accessible alternative to cabs.

But, on Saturday, she heard about Uber breaking the New York City taxi driver strike on service to JFK airport. Cabbies were refusing rides in solidarity with those detained under President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Then, she did a little more research and found Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sits on Trump’s economic advisory group, along with CEOs of Tesla, Disney and other corporations.

“I feel like a lot of us, especially in Canada, are grasping at straws at ways to make little protests along the way as we can,” she said of her decision to let go of the app.

Uber, meanwhile, is distancing itself from Trump. The company’s CEO opposes the travel ban and will make that clear to Trump during a meeting this week, spokeswoman Susie Heath wrote in an email.

Uber will give financial compensation to drivers affected by the ban and will set up a $3 million legal defence fund for them, she added.

“Our CEO has been clear that it is not acceptable,” she said.

In the U.S., some people boycotting Uber are switching to competitor Lyft, which has pledged to donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Association, an organization fighting Trump’s travel ban. That service is not yet available in Canada.

Beck Taxi, meanwhile, tweeted in response to the Uber boycott: “Immigrants from all over the world drive Beck. To us, they are not just drivers, dispatchers or call takers, they are family #drivenbypeople."

Toronto's James Aita was an early adopter of Uber in 2013, but is also pulling the plug, calling the company’s decision not to support the cabbie strike “terrible business ethics.”

Aita knows his decision could come with unintended consequences for Uber drivers, but said he sees it more as a message to the company brass.