Toronto Muslim communities mourning after Quebec shooting

Members of Toronto’s Muslim communities are responding to the attack at a Quebec mosque with messages of unity, hope and optimism.

“We have to focus on what is good,” said Omar Falasteen, a Ryerson engineering student and one of the organizers of a Monday vigil to mourn and express solidarity with families affected by the violence.

“These acts of terrorism don’t only target Muslims. They target Christians, Jews, black people — it’s all over the place. We just need to continue to support each other.”

Sunday night’s shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique du Québec left many Muslim communities in shock. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`condemned the attack and said it had heightened security at all mosques and prayer centres across the country.

“There may be a rise of extremism in a fringe minority, but the majority is still very diverse,” said the community’s spokesperson Blawal Aleem.

The group has previously initiated campaigns to promote peaceful interactions between people of different faiths, including inviting people into Muslim homes for meals.

It’s important to Islamophobia and racism at a grassroots level, Aleem said.

Fighting against extremism means everyone should speak out against it and work for equality and inclusion, said Ausma Malik, a TDSB trustee and director of social engagement at the Atkinson Foundation.