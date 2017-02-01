Don Cherry, Paris Hilton urge OSPCA to save pit bulls from euthanasia

“The Ontario SPCA always advocates for rehabilitation first but we have to focus on public safety,” said OSPCA deputy chief inspector Jennifer Bluhm.

She said their American counterpart, the ASPCA, evaluated each dog and identified them as some of the most aggressive it’s ever assessed.

“The triggers with these dogs are not your usual triggers. They’re trained to fight and kill,” said Bluhm. “They’re happy wagging their tail and then the next thing you know they’re lunging and then they go back to being playful as if the attack never happened.”

She called it “dangerous” to advocate that these dogs be saved at all costs.

“These dogs could seriously hurt another dog or person, even a child,” Bluhm said. “I think it’s irresponsible to ignore information from experts. It’s misleading to the public.”

Forndran disputes the notion that the dogs cannot be rehabilitated. She said behavioural assessments of the dogs have been reviewed by Florida-based Dogs Playing For Life National Canine Centre, which has identified them as “excellent candidates for rehabilitation” and is ready to take them in.

“You can teach an old dog new tricks,” she said.

Entourage actor Adrian Grenier has already released a video calling on the OSPCA to withdraw its application.

The next court date concerning the euthanasia application is Feb. 16.

“There’s so much killing going on in the world,” Cherry said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me that these people are so determined to kill these dogs when there’s a chance they can have a life.”

As pit bull ownership is illegal in Ontario, it would be up to the court where the dogs go next should it rule against the application to euthanize them.

“Pit bulls, if anybody knows them, they’re the most loveable dog in the world,” said Cherry. “I know they’re powerful and all that but it’s not the dog, it’s the people that own them, the jerks that own them . . . Give them a second chance, everybody in this world seems to be getting a second chance.”