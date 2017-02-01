Toronto's Indigenous Hall of Fame a new inspiration for communities

A Toronto institution is making sure Indigenous success stories get the kind of recognition they deserve.

Tucked away in a small hallway near the Distillery District, the Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame has, for the past 12 years, been quietly honouring business champions from communities across the country.

Two more names were added Tuesday night: Herb Belcourt, a respected Metis entrepreneur whose philanthropic actions have supported thousands of Indigenous students in Alberta; and Isabell Ringenoldus, a tech entrepreneur from Fort McMurray First Nation.

The initiative shines a light on people who have demonstrated foresight, determination and resilience, said Jean Paul Gladu, president and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

“As Indigenous people, we want to see our faces in the success and leadership of our country,” he said, noting the vetting process for inductees includes how they’ve helped others succeed. “They are the laureates who serve as examples to inspire others in our communities to do better.”

It’s also a way to dispel stereotypes and show that Indigenous people are contributing a lot to the country’s economy. The number comes to about $30 billion a year, Gladu said, nearly half of which comes from Indigenous business owners.