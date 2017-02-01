New coalition forming to keep pressure on for Canadian policy changes

A new coalition advocating for immigrant and minority rights is vowing to push Canadian officials to take a strong stance against Islamophobia and racism.

Hundreds of protesters are expected at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto this weekend to denounce the Quebec mosque attack and Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from mostly Muslim countries. Organizers are hoping the protests can sustain a national movement advocating for policies to make Canada safer and more welcoming for everyone.

“We can’t just speak to our values. We have to act on our values,” said Walied Khogali, a Toronto community activist and one of the protest organizers. “Standing up for Canada means telling our friends south of the border that their policies are xenophobic, Islamophobic and they’re making Canadians less safe.”

The demands from dozens of community groups forming the coalition include a public condemnation of Trump’s Muslim ban, revoking the Safe Third Country Agreement and scrapping Canadian legislation perceived as “racist,” such as Bill C-51.

“Anti-immigrant sentiments in Canada are there and secret white supremacist groups do exist,” Khogali said.

Canadian politicians have only offered “platitudes” of welcoming refugees without changing existing policies that make it impossible to do so, said Syed Hussan of No One Is Illegal-Toronto said.