Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart disappears on Florida dive

Rob Stewart, a Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist, has gone missing while on a diving trip in the Florida Keys.

Stewart, 37, is best known for his 2007 documentary Sharkwater, which explored the toll that shark-hunting has taken on the world’s oceans.

The film is credited with kickstarting a new wave of global activism to provide new protections to sharks, a critical cog in marine ecosystems around the planet.

His activism was key to a 2011 ban on the sale and consumption of shark fins in Toronto.

“This is amazing,” Stewart said at the time. “My heart has all the warm butterflies inside. I couldn’t feel better.”

Related

After beginning his career as a wildlife photographer, Stewart emerged as a staunch conservationist who aggressively spoke out on issues like climate change and ocean-acidification.

“We are in a really delicate situation right now where our survival is in jeopardy,” Stewart told Metro in 2013. “We’ve got to do something fast.”

Stewart was in Florida filming a new documentary, Alligator Reef, when he disappeared at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Friends say he is an experienced diver who has been training others for almost 20 years.