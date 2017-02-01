News / Toronto

Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart disappears on Florida dive

The activist, widely credited with kickstarting a new wave of activism for shark protection, was in the state to film his next documentary.

Conservationist and Sharkwater director Rob Stewart has gone missing while on a dive in the Florida Keys.

Rob Stewart, a Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist, has gone missing while on a diving trip in the Florida Keys.

Stewart, 37, is best known for his 2007 documentary Sharkwater, which explored the toll that shark-hunting has taken on the world’s oceans.

The film is credited with kickstarting a new wave of global activism to provide new protections to sharks, a critical cog in marine ecosystems around the planet.

His activism was key to a 2011 ban on the sale and consumption of shark fins in Toronto.

“This is amazing,” Stewart said at the time. “My heart has all the warm butterflies inside. I couldn’t feel better.”

After beginning his career as a wildlife photographer, Stewart emerged as a staunch conservationist who aggressively spoke out on issues like climate change and ocean-acidification.

“We are in a really delicate situation right now where our survival is in jeopardy,” Stewart told Metro in 2013. “We’ve got to do something fast.”

Stewart was in Florida filming a new documentary, Alligator Reef, when he disappeared at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Friends say he is an experienced diver who has been training others for almost 20 years.

The U.S. Coast Guard resumes the search for him today.

