Canada ready for more refugees, says settlement agency

Canada should revisit its plan for welcoming refugees this year and be ready to accept more in the wake of Donald Trump’s travel ban.

That’s the harmonious message coming from the resettlement agency working with refugees in the GTA and from Toronto City Council.

“I think as a country we have to take another look at the annual plan for refugees, given what’s happening south of the border,” said Mario Calla, executive director of COSTI Immigration Services.

City council voted Tuesday to put pressure on the federal government to speed up resettlement of refugees. Politicians, led by Mayor John Tory, also reaffirmed Toronto’s status as a Sanctuary City and called on the federal government to maintain immigration policies based on values of inclusion and acceptance.

“We are here today to denounce all acts of Islamophobia, of discrimination, of fear and hatred,” Tory told reporters. “We understand that, as Canadians, we are almost all immigrants – and that no one should be excluded, mistreated or disrespected on the basis of their ethnicity or nationality.

Although there is still work to be done, Toronto has a long history of speaking out against discrimination in all forms. And we have a moral obligation to speak out now.”

Part of Canada’s strength has been its ability to control intake of refugees through both government-assisted and private-sponsored programs, Calla later told Metro. The influx of thousands of Syrians in the last year has proved the country can always find the capacity to do more, he said.

While the federal government plan was to reduce the intake by as much as 27 per cent this year, Calla said the U.S. travel ban will mean more people seeking refuge in Canada.