Subway incident leads to alleged hate crime assault charge

TORONTO — A Toronto man has been charged with assault in relation to a possible hate crime following an incident at a subway station Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man was "yelling aggressively" at the north-end Finch station at about 2 p.m. before allegedly assaulting a 66-year-old black woman and knocking her to the ground while shouting racial slurs at her.

Members of the public then held the man until police arrived and made an arrest.

The woman suffered bruising, scrapes and cuts and was treated at the scene and released.

Peter Dwyer, 36, is charged with assault in relation to a hate crime and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.