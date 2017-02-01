Toronto stock market on pace for fifth consecutive losing session
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main benchmark was on pace for its fifth consecutive losing session in late morning trading today.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.74 points at 15,349.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.44 cents US, down 0.41 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up a marginal 5.64 points at 19,869.73 and the S&P 500 was down a modest 3.50 points at 2,275.37.
The Nasdaq composite was up 11.23 points at 5,626.01.
The March crude contract was up 24 cents at US$53.05 per barrel and March natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down $8.10 at US$1,203.30 an ounce and March copper contracts were down two cents at US$2.71 a pound.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto