Toronto stock market on pace for fifth consecutive losing session

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange's main benchmark was on pace for its fifth consecutive losing session in late morning trading today.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.74 points at 15,349.22, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.44 cents US, down 0.41 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up a marginal 5.64 points at 19,869.73 and the S&P 500 was down a modest 3.50 points at 2,275.37.

The Nasdaq composite was up 11.23 points at 5,626.01.

The March crude contract was up 24 cents at US$53.05 per barrel and March natural gas contract was up five cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.