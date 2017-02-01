Woman, 29, wanted in Toronto drug bust; cocaine, pot and heroin seized
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for a woman following the seizure of large quantities of several drugs.
Investigators say 12 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, 3.6 kilograms of marijuana and approximately $100,000 in Canadian currency was seized on June 4, 2016.
A 35-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Yolanda Marie Meechan, also of Toronto.
She is described as five-foot-11, 210 pounds, with brown or red hair, and investigators believe she is in the Toronto or Hamilton area.
Meechan is wanted on three counts of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of marijuana possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
