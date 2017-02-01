Woman, 29, wanted in Toronto drug bust; cocaine, pot and heroin seized

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a man is in custody and a warrant has been issued for a woman following the seizure of large quantities of several drugs.

Investigators say 12 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, 3.6 kilograms of marijuana and approximately $100,000 in Canadian currency was seized on June 4, 2016.

A 35-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Yolanda Marie Meechan, also of Toronto.

She is described as five-foot-11, 210 pounds, with brown or red hair, and investigators believe she is in the Toronto or Hamilton area.