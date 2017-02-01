Women's march "anthem" comes to Toronto with Choir!Choir!Choir! fundrasier

Connie Lim remembers being haunted by nightmares where she was bullied and beaten.

Over and over someone would tell her just to put up with it, that it would be over soon.

“I said in my dream, ‘I can’t keep quiet,’” the performing artist better known as MILCK told Metro over the phone from Los Angeles.

Those words inspired her to write a song of the same name that went viral after she preformed it at the Women’s March on Washington with a flash mob. Now, she’s bringing it to Toronto for a fundraising sing-a-long with Choir! Choir! Choir!

Lim wrote the song about a year ago as a way to express what she felt as a survivor of abuse and as someone who had experienced sexism and racism as an Asian-American.

But during the U.S. election it took on another meaning,

“What threw me off about the whole election was that so much aggressive and disrespectful dialogue was thrown around,” she said. “I was really disheartened.”

She decided to release the single the week of the women’s march and recruited women from Washington, D.C. acapella groups to sing with her as they took over the streets.

It resulted in a moving moment and video that was shared all over the world, quickly becoming a kind of anthem for the event.

After attending the Portland women’s march with fellow Choir!Choir!Choir! founder Nobu Adilman, Daveed Goldman saw a clip of the video performance and reached out to Lim in a bid to “maintain the momentum” of the march here at home.

The event, planned for Monday at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, is a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Association, which is fighting Trump’s ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Tickets for Toronto Can’t Keep Quiet are sold out. But organizers are considering making more tickets available. Check for updates on the event’s Facebook page.

“We get to create something really powerful,” Goldman said about the idea, calling Lim’s message “raw” and “simple.”