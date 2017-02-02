2 people, from London, Ont., and Kingston, Ont., charged in alleged child sex abuse

Toronto police say two people are facing charges following a child sexual abuse investigation that dates back more than a decade.

They allege that 12 to 14 years ago two men made online arrangements with a child's parents, and went to a London, Ont., home to abuse the child.

Toronto police say Martin Galloway, 56, of London was arrested on Jan. 25 with the assistance of London police and is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They say Jacquelyn Laronde, 46, of Kingston, Ont., was arrested on Wednesday with the assistance of Kingston police and also is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They say Laronde was known as Sean O'Toole at the time of the alleged assault.