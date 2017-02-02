City issues extreme cold weather alert for Toronto
Environment Canada forecasts temperature around -3 C for Thursday, with a chance of flurries. The warning was issued just before 8 a.m.
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert Thursday, with temperatures forecast to stay below freezing for the rest of the week.
The City of Toronto issued the warning just before 8 a.m., urging the public to seek shelter and check in on vulnerable friends and family.
Environment Canada forecasts temperatures around -3 C with a chance of flurries in the city Thursday. Overnight, however, that’s expected to drop to -11 C.
The city typically issues extreme cold weather alerts when temperatures are expected to plunge below -15 C. The warning activates extra local services to help vulnerable people stay warm, including extra shelter beds and street outreach.
Members of the public are encouraged to dress in layers, limit outdoor activities, stay dry and warm, drink warm fluids and call 311 or 911 if you need assistance.
