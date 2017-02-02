Councillors Holyday, Minnan-Wong oppose sanctuary city status

Why would a city councillor oppose a proposal reaffirming Toronto’s status as a sanctuary city?

If you’re Stephen Holyday, it all comes down do a simple concept: Comprehension.

“I really don’t fully understand what an undocumented Torontonian means and what being a sanctuary city means,” said the Ward 3 councillor, noting the concept was debated and adopted before he sat on council.

The 40-year-old rookie councillor was one of two who firmly opposed Mayor John Tory’s motion on Tuesday, which reaffirmed Toronto as a welcoming place where all residents have the right to access city services regardless of their legal status.

The other was deputy mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, who chose to walk out of council chambers as the motion was put to a vote and didn’t return Metro’s requests for comment on Wednesday. He was one of eight councillors who voted against adopting sanctuary city status back in 2014.

At the time, he said illegal immigrants and undocumented workers “are an insult to every immigrant who played by the rules to get into this country” and “should be removed.”

Holyday, meanwhile, said he doesn’t harbour negative or misguided beliefs about immigrants. His vote simply represented a “prudent” approach to an issue about which he didn’t grasp the full implications, he told Metro.