Imam and Pastor join forces to teach love

The Rev. Terry Atkinson and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Hussain have been friends for a long time.

Now, in the wake of Sunday’s shooting at a Quebec mosque, they’re showing others how they walk the talk and hoping the bond can serve as an example for others.

They’ve joined forces for an effort called Where’s the Love?, which saw people come together Thursday night for a discussion about people coming together regardless of their background.

“Whether you’re religious or not, people have to know that we need more bridges. We don’t need more walls,” said Hussain, director of the Madina Institute in Mississauga.

The seminary teaches positivity through its centre for non-violence and peace.