Imam and Pastor join forces to teach love
The two have been friends for a long time, and now want their congregates to follow their example.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Rev. Terry Atkinson and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Hussain have been friends for a long time.
Now, in the wake of Sunday’s shooting at a Quebec mosque, they’re showing others how they walk the talk and hoping the bond can serve as an example for others.
They’ve joined forces for an effort called Where’s the Love?, which saw people come together Thursday night for a discussion about people coming together regardless of their background.
“Whether you’re religious or not, people have to know that we need more bridges. We don’t need more walls,” said Hussain, director of the Madina Institute in Mississauga.
The seminary teaches positivity through its centre for non-violence and peace.
“It’s unfortunate that we continue to have these tragic events,” Hussain said about the Quebec attack. “We’re all the creation of Almighty God, and we are one family.”
Most Popular
-
'Worst call yet': Trump's tense chat with Australian PM strains strong alliance
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto