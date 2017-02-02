News / Toronto

Imam and Pastor join forces to teach love

The two have been friends for a long time, and now want their congregates to follow their example.

A screengrab of text messages shared between The Rev. Terry Atkinson and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Hussain after the Quebec City shooting.

The Rev. Terry Atkinson and Imam Shaykh Ibrahim Hussain have been friends for a long time.

Now, in the wake of Sunday’s shooting at a Quebec mosque, they’re showing others how they walk the talk and hoping the bond can serve as an example for others.

They’ve joined forces for an effort called Where’s the Love?, which saw people come together Thursday night for a discussion about people coming together regardless of  their background.

“Whether you’re religious or not, people have to know that we need more bridges. We don’t need more walls,” said Hussain, director of the Madina Institute in Mississauga.

The seminary teaches positivity through its centre for non-violence and peace.

“It’s unfortunate that we continue to have these tragic events,” Hussain said about the Quebec attack. “We’re all the creation of Almighty God, and we are one family.”

