Man shot dead near Jane and Finch: Toronto police
Police say a shotgun may have been used in the city's sixth homicide of 2017.
TORONTO — A man is dead after a shooting in an apartment building in north-end Toronto late Wednesday.
Police were called after someone was shot (near Jane St. and Finch Ave.) just after 10 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Const. David Hopkinson says a shotgun may have been used in the shooting.
He also says there are indications a man was seen fleeing the building after the incident.
There was no immediate word on a suspect description in the city's sixth homicide of the year. (680News)
