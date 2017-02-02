Man shot dead near Jane and Finch: Toronto police

TORONTO — A man is dead after a shooting in an apartment building in north-end Toronto late Wednesday.

Police were called after someone was shot (near Jane St. and Finch Ave.) just after 10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Const. David Hopkinson says a shotgun may have been used in the shooting.

He also says there are indications a man was seen fleeing the building after the incident.