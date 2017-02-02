Ryerson incubator offers work space, legal help to people impacted by Trump travel ban

Members of the corporate world, both big and small, are stepping up to the plate to challenge discrimination and help victims.

Abdullah Snobar, executive director of Ryerson’s Digital Media Zone, is offering startup space for people impacted by Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

The tech incubator is also making its in-house legal counsel available to help businesses and individuals navigate challenges the ban creates.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Snobar, who immigrated to Canada from Jordan. “What we’re seeing right now is completely against the values of who we are at the DMZ and, more importantly, who we are as Canadians.”

The ban will hamper innovation in the tech sector, said Snobar, because it makes it harder for top talent to move around, meet with investors and expand businesses in new markets.

While heads of several large global corporations have condemned the U.S. travel ban, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been under fire for sitting on Trump’s economic advisory board.

Kalanick announced plans to step down from the board, Thursday, a decision some credited to the #deleteUber boycott.

Some smaller businesses closer to home see supporting refugees as the least they can do and something customers appreciate.

Amine Rahal, CEO of Toronto’s Little Dragon Media, recently launched a program offering free web design and marketing services to refugees. It’s aimed at helping skilled people like electricians and plumbers develop websites to promote themselves.

“We would have launched the program regardless, but seeing all these negative things makes me want to do something positive even more,” Rahal said.

Some of the rhetoric surrounding the travel ban makes it seem like refugees don’t have anything to contribute when, in reality, the opposite is true, Rahal added.

“They could be a tremendous workforce for us here in Canada if we give them the chance.”

Stepping Up:

Many corporations have been swift to condemn Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Some have come out with statements condemning the executive order, while others have pledged money and action. These are just a few.

Apple: CEO Tim Cook expressed concern over the ban in an internal company email and noted co-founder Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian immigrant, the Washington Post reported.

Paramount Fine Foods: Founder and CEO Mohamed Fakih has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of Sunday’s shooting at a Quebec City mosque, as well as repairs at the place of worship.

Starbucks: The coffee company pledged to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

Google: CEO Sundar Pichai sent a company-wide email criticizing the ban, saying at least 187 foreign-born Google employees would be prevented from entering the U.S, according to the Washington Post.

Airbnb: As news of the travel ban spread on Saturday evening, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted the short-term rental platform would be offering temporary free housing for refugees and anyone not allowed into the U.S. because of the ban. The company is also matching donations up to $100,000 to three refugee support groups.

Netflix: Trump’s actions “are hurting Netflix employees around the world and are so un-American it pains us all,” CEO Reed Hastings said on Facebook. “It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.”