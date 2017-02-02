School bus driver fired after special needs student left on bus for six hours

A Toronto school bus driver has been fired after reportedly finishing the route last week and leaving a 19-year-old girl with special needs on board a bus for roughly six hours.

The girl attends York Humber High School according to Ryan Bird, a Toronto District School Board spokesperson.

Stock Transportation, the company that employed the driver, says their drivers are supposed to double-check their buses at the end of their routes to ensure that no students are left on board.

“In this instance, the procedure was not followed and the driver was terminated,” wrote Molly Hart, a Stock Transportation spokesperson, in an email to the Star.