Toronto police identify victim of city’s latest fatal shooting
Dameion McFarland, 35, found Wednesday in an apartment near Jane and Finch suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Toronto’s homicide unit has identified the city’s latest fatal shooting.
Dameion McFarland, 35, was found in an apartment building on 2999 Jane St., near Finch Ave. W. at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim in the apartment but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A shotgun may have been used, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told the Star on Wednesday night.
This is the city’s sixth homicide of the year, and five of the victims have died from gun shot wounds.
