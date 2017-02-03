Bob Kinnear removed as head of TTC workers’ union

The president of the largest TTC workers’ union has been removed from his post after he initiated proceedings that could have seen the organization leave its American-based parent union.

Bob Kinnear, who has been president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 for more than a decade, told the Star in an interview that local union executives arrived at their headquarters on Wilson Ave. on Friday morning to find that they had been locked out by the international ATU.

The ATU is based in Maryland and represents 190,000 transit workers in the U.S. and Canada.

“They’ve locked out the entire executive board, removed us from office, and imposed what they categorize as a temporary trusteeship,” Kinnear said.

He confirmed that he had recently initiated a process under the constitution of the Canadian Labour Congress that could have seen members of Local 113 vote on whether to leave the larger union.

“What I was hoping to do was reflect the sentiment of our members, which has been dissatisfaction with the international. They have not supported us morally or financially,” Kinnear said.

He described the international ATU’s lockout of the local’s executive as “an attack on Canada and our autonomy.”

Kinnear said his representatives were in court Friday morning seeking an injunction against the parent union’s action.

Manny Sforza, international vice-president of the ATU, confirmed to the Star on Friday that Kinnear has been relieved of his position. But he declined to answer questions about what had transpired, saying that that the international ATU would issue a news release early Friday afternoon.

“I can’t talk now, we’ve got a situation here,” Sforza said when reached by phone Friday morning.

ATU Local 113 represents more than 10,000 TTC employees. Kinnear was elected president in 2003 and has been re-elected five times.