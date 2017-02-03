Interfaith groups to form 'rings of peace' around mosques in Canada today

TORONTO — Interfaith groups across Canada will be forming protective "rings of peace" around local mosques today in a show of solidarity with the country's Muslims.

Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec that killed six men during evening prayers has prompted various religious organizations to stand up for the right to worship in peace.

In Toronto, Rabbi Yael Splansky has rallied a number of synagogues to show support to neighbouring mosques.

Splansky says hundreds of Jews will be forming protective "rings of peace" around seven mosques across the city during mid-day prayers on Friday.

A "human shield" demonstration will also be taking place at a mosque in St. John's, N.L.