North American stock markets show robust surge, loonie up near 77 cents US

TORONTO — North American stock markets gained back some or all of the ground they lost earlier this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 99.10 points at 15,498.21, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 176.75 points at 20,061.66. The S&P 500 climbed 16.28 points at 2,297.13 and the Nasdaq composite gained 26.55 points at 5,662.74.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.90 cents US, up 0.10 of a U.S. cent from Thursday.

The March crude contract added 55 cents at US$54.09 per barrel and March natural gas lost 12 cents at US$3.07 per mmBtu.