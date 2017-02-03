North American stock markets show robust surge, loonie up near 77 cents US
TORONTO — North American stock markets gained back some or all of the ground they lost earlier this week.
The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 99.10 points at 15,498.21, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average added 176.75 points at 20,061.66. The S&P 500 climbed 16.28 points at 2,297.13 and the Nasdaq composite gained 26.55 points at 5,662.74.
The Canadian dollar was at 76.90 cents US, up 0.10 of a U.S. cent from Thursday.
The March crude contract added 55 cents at US$54.09 per barrel and March natural gas lost 12 cents at US$3.07 per mmBtu.
The April gold contract gained US$2.80 at US$1,222.20 an ounce and March copper contracts fell four cents at US$2.65 a pound.
