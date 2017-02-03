Ripley's Aquarium animals choose Patriots to win Super Bowl LI

This isn't scientific at all, but according to some of the animals at Toronto's Ripley's Aquarium, the New England Patriots are going to win this weekend's Super Bowl LI.

Two bait fish were suspended over the stingray pool at the aquarium, one attached to a Patriot's helmet, the other to an Atlanta Falcons helmet. In a video supplied by the Ripley's, the stingrays select the winner by immediately munching on the Patriot's fish.

Turtles at Ripley's Myrtle Beach location chose the Falcons, leaving two football jersey clad penguins at the Gatlinburg aquarium to decide the winner in a webbed-foot race. The Patriot penguin is fastest, but it was a tie when it came to adorableness.

Having animals choose the winners of sporting events is, weirdly, becoming common.

Paul the Octopus

The most famous 'psychic' animal is Paul the Octopus, a denizen of Germany's Sea Life Centre in Oberhausen. He correctly chose Spain to win the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa by eating a mussel from a box with a Spanish flag on it, over a mussel in a box with the Dutch flag. Paul passed away in October 2010 with an 85 per cent success rate in predictions.

Bob the Sloth

The Toronto Zoo's Bob the Sloth correctly picked Germany to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup by very slowly selecting a German flag over a Brazil flag.



Maggie the Monkey