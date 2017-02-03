SIU charges OPP officer with 6 counts arising from June 2016 collision

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A provincial police officer is facing six charges arising from a collision last year between a vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle in Dawn-Euphemia, Ont., north of Chatham-Kent.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 24-year-old man was operating an ATV on the evening of June 22, 2016, and suffered serious injuries in a collision with a motor vehicle.

The police watchdog agency says Const. Sean Coughlan was arrested Friday following an investigation.

The SIU says Coughlan is charged with one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer, and two counts each of perjury and obstructing justice.

Coughlan was released and is to appear in court in Sarnia, Ont., on Feb. 28.