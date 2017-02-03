Toronto man allegedly advertised online for boys to engage in sexual activity
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in a child luring investigation.
Toronto police allege a man posted an advertisement online looking for high-school boys to engage in sexual activities.
They say an undercover officer engaged the man in online chats, and the man provided the officer with sexually explicit images, engaged in sexual conversations, and made attempts to meet in person.
They say the man is charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person believed to be under 18 years, luring a child under 18, and attempting to make child pornography.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto