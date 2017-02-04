Body found in frozen section of Humber River near Toronto Yacht Club
The gender of the deceased person, as well as the circumstance surrounding their death, is currently unknown.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto police were extracting a body from the Humber River on Saturday morning after it was spotted by a passerby on Friday afternoon.
The body was spotted near the Toronto Yacht Club. Police say the river was frozen Friday night, so they returned to the scene Saturday morning to extract the body.
The gender of the deceased person, as well as the circumstance surrounding their death, is currently unknown.
The area has been roped off as police investigate.
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Power to the cities: Wynne’s reversal on road tolls shows why cities need more power
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto