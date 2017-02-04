Man with stab wounds believed to be self-inflicted charged with murder
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man who was found with stab wounds has been charged in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman.
Investigators say they've charged Wesley Guzylak, 31, with first-degree murder in the death of Cotie Weekley, who died of stab wounds in January.
Guzylak was suffering from injuries described as life-threatening when Weekley's body was found, with what investigators allege were self-inflicted stab wounds.
Police say he was released from hospital on Friday, and appeared in court for a bail hearing on Saturday.
It was not immediately clear when the suspect would next appear in court on the allegations.
Police say Weekley and Guzylak had been in a relationship.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact them.
