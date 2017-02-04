No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — Lotto Max players will have to wait at least another week to see if their dreams of striking it rich come true.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $60 million dollar jackpot.
There were 13 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and four of them were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies.
One of those prizes will be shared by two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 10 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes offered will grow to 26.
