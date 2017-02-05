Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:
It's coding time: The CRTC begins public hearings on Monday as part of the federal regulator's review of a three-year-old wireless code that's intended to protect consumers from shocking cellphone bills.
Cross-border trade: On Tuesday, Statistics Canada releases its report on international merchandise trade for December, the last full month before Donald Trump became U.S. president and took a number of steps that could affect U.S. imports of foreign goods.
Future homes: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases its January housing starts report on Wednesday. Statistics Canada's new-home price index for December is released on Thursday.
By the numbers: Among the financial reports out this week: WestJet Airlines on Tuesday, home and auto insurer Intact on Wednesday, uranium producer Cameco Inc. on Thursday and Ontario electricity distributor Hydro One on Friday.
The jobs report: Statistics Canada releases its labour force survey for January on Friday. Last month's report showed the economy added 53,700 net jobs in December, far above analyst estimates.
