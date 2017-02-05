News / Toronto

Man killed in early-morning shooting in Toronto's east end

Police say the shooting happened near Danforth and Langford Aves.

John Hanley

A man is dead after a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews received the call for a shooting around 12:20 a.m., and rushed to the scene near Danforth and Langford Aves.

Paramedics say a male with a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed.

A suspect description has not yet been released.

