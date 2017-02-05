Man killed in early-morning shooting in Toronto's east end
Police say the shooting happened near Danforth and Langford Aves.
A
A
A man is dead after a shooting in Toronto’s east end early Sunday morning, police say.
Emergency crews received the call for a shooting around 12:20 a.m., and rushed to the scene near Danforth and Langford Aves.
Paramedics say a male with a gunshot wound was rushed to hospital in serious condition.
He later succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed.
A suspect description has not yet been released.
