Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $12.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. will be approximately $5 million.
