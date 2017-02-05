News / Toronto

Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $12.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — The $12.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket sold in Ontario.

And the draw's guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. will be approximately $5 million.

 

