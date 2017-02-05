Toronto's Dangerous Dan's to close this spring

As soon as James McKinnon flung open the doors of Dangerous Dan’s in 1999 and started serving some of Toronto’s biggest and most iconic burgers, the accusations started rolling in.

Locals thought McKinnon and independent hot spots the Real Jerk and now-defunct Jilly’s were trying to change Queen St. E and Broadview Ave., an area currently under attack from chain retailers.

“We were accused of gentrifying the neighbourhood and then, we became the dirt bags holding it down,” said McKinnon, days after announcing Dangerous Dan's will close on May 28 after 18 years in business.

The closure, he said, comes after Pizza Nova, McKinnon’s landlord, pushed to raise rent by about 80 per cent.

“It’s not like I would go out of business, but it would make it harder for me to stay in business,” he said. “If I opened seven days a week, four in the morning and late at night, I could generate enough revenue, but that would kill me.”

A statement from Pizza Nova President Domenic Primucci said the company cannot disclose details of its negotiations, but “any proposed increase is in line with market rates.”

It noted Pizza Nova was “sorry” to hear Dangerous Dan’s will close.

And so is McKinnon, who began the business as an homage to his grandfather, who ironically never cooked, but loved to eat.

McKinnon hoped the restaurant would remain a family legacy, but didn’t have any children.

Instead, he will mark its final months with the “children” Dangerous Dan’s brought him.