Canadian dollar kicks off the trading week taking a tumble, TSX down

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar is taking a tumble in late morning trading today as are North American stock markets.

The loonie was at 76.18 cents US about 90 minutes after the opening bell, down 0.58 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

Last week, the loonie was trading at its highest levels in nearly five months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.28 points at 15,462.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 7.18 points at 20,064.28, the S&P 500 slipped 5.28 points at 2,292.14 and the Nasdaq composite declined 9.32 points at 5,657.44.

The March crude contract was down 41 cents at US$53.42 per barrel and March natural gas was down three cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.