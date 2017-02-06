Man charged after car, house, bus catch fire in north Toronto
TORONTO — A man is facing 13 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, after police say a car, a house and a bus caught fire.
Police say officers were called to a fire in a neighbourhood in Toronto's north end on Sunday afternoon.
They allege a man deliberately set fire to a car parked in a driveway and the flames quickly spread to a nearby house, where there were four people inside at the time.
Police allege the same man then set fire to a bus parked at a nearby school.
George Sebou, 22, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson having disregard for human life and four counts of arson causing property damage.
He is also charged with possessing incendiary material for arson, uttering threats and assault.
