Man charged after car, house, bus catch fire in north Toronto

TORONTO — A man is facing 13 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, after police say a car, a house and a bus caught fire.

Police say officers were called to a fire in a neighbourhood in Toronto's north end on Sunday afternoon.

They allege a man deliberately set fire to a car parked in a driveway and the flames quickly spread to a nearby house, where there were four people inside at the time.

Police allege the same man then set fire to a bus parked at a nearby school.

George Sebou, 22, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson having disregard for human life and four counts of arson causing property damage.