Toronto musicians feeling squeezed out by gentrification

As the frontwoman of hard rock band Diemonds, Priya Panda has noticed a disturbing trend over the last 10 years.

Spots to hear live music in Toronto are disappearing, and she thinks it’s time to fight to save what we still have.

“Music venues are the heartbeat of the city," she said.

“You can build another Shoppers Drug Mart, but you’re not going to remember going there the next day.”

The Silver Dollar Room will be closing for construction in May, but plans to re-open in some form after a redevelopment. In January Hugh’s Room, the Hoxton and Soybomb HQ all announced closures, but Hugh’s hopes to reopen.

Panda blames high rents and gentrification for pushing the venues out, adding they’re not only a place for her and others to play, but unique parts of the city’s musical history complete with “that real dirt, that authentic grime.”

Panda would like to see the city take action by providing grants or some sort of financial boost to smaller spots that feature live music.

Last week Mayor Tory issued a statement vowing the next meeting of the Toronto Music Advisory Council (TMAC) would take immediate steps to stop the trend of live music closures.

Councillor Josh Colle, who chairs TMAC, said the advisory council will look at possible actions such as changes to zoning regulations and get feedback from industry members on the best way to make sure live music isn’t priced out.

While there will always be some “natural evolution” of venues closing, Colle said the condo boom and rising rents have had an impact.

“That puts a lot of pressure on not just venues, but everything,” he said.

While the city will not be in the business of “cutting cheques” to private bars or clubs, he does think it has a role to play, and that they will have to explore what that looks like.

Colle noted this is not a problem unique to Toronto, but something Austin, Texas, New York City and London, England also face.